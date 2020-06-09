Video: Why Mario Balotelli was denied access to Brescia training ground ahead of Serie A restart

Mario Balotelli has never found it difficult to make headlines and he was back at it this week after he was denied access to the Brescia training ground ahead of the Serie A restart.

As seen in the video below, the 29-year-old arrived at the complex on Tuesday but he didn’t make it past the entrance gate which in turn ensured the clip turned viral.

It has now been explained as to why he wasn’t granted access, as Sky Sports note that Brescia hadn’t seen an email from Balotelli confirming that he was returning today after a bout of gastroenteritis.

It’s added that because they hadn’t made adequate arrangements for him to train, they opted to shut him out with the former Italian international experiencing real problems with the Serie A outfit currently as he has refused to have his contract terminated as the fallout of their row continues.

Further, he also had a dig at the media before he left as he is reported to have said: “Now say that I don’t want to train”.

It remains to be seen if he’s allowed to train later this week when Brescia are better prepared for his attendance, but with club president Massimo Cellino wanting him out, it’s unclear if there is a happy ending to this story for all concerned.