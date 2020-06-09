‘We’re back’ and ‘would be insane’ – These Chelsea fans react as club prepare bid for £75m star in addition to Werner swoop

Chelsea are reportedly set to go big this summer as they have been linked with a move for Kai Havertz just days after reports claimed they have agreed a deal to sign Timo Werner.

The Blues were unable to bring in new signings last summer due to their transfer ban, while they remained quiet in January as Frank Lampard has continued to rely on his young stars.

While they have already announced the arrival of Hakim Ziyech from Ajax this summer, reports last week suggested that they have agreed a deal in principle to prise Werner away from RB Leipzig.

It doesn’t appear as though they’re stopping there either as Chelsea could be set to rebuild their attack altogether as the Daily Mail report that they’re preparing a bid for £75m-rated Leverkusen ace Havertz.

Given the creativity, goal threat and the ability to provide long-term solutions that Ziyech, Werner and Havertz would offer, it’s unsurprising that Chelsea fans are getting excited about the speculation.

While they will hope to see official announcements in the near future, it’s certainly understandable as to why they would be enjoying the rumours as it looks as though owner Roman Abramovich is preparing to spend big to support Lampard and give him the world-class options needed to strengthen his squad.

Others did raise question marks over the potential triple swoop this summer, in terms of how it would impact some of the other players in the squad given how many attacking options there would be, with others seemingly then at risk of losing their places while little to no attention has been paid on the defence as of yet.

Time will tell if that’s still on Chelsea’s agenda ahead of next season and if player sales will help them balance the books, but for now, they could be set to make a serious statement if they pull off this double swoop to go with the signing of Ziyech.

