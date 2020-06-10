Agent advises Mario Balotelli to retire after a nightmare season at Brescia

It’s clear that Mario Balotelli was either a supremely talented footballer or he had an agent who was outstanding at getting him moves to big clubs.

Over his career he played for Inter Milan, AC Milan, Man City and Liverpool among a few others, and it’s impossible to work out how good he was.

He had spells where he was unplayable and looked outstanding, yet he also had seasons where he just showed no interest and looked like a shadow of a player.

This season at Brescia was meant to have a fairy tale ending – he would save his hometown club from relegation and would force his way back into the Italy set up.

A report from Football Italia has looked at the reality of his situation, and it’s bleak to say the least.

They confirm that Brescia have stopped him from attending training and they’ve gone their separate ways, and it does make you wonder where he can actually go from here.

They feature quotes from an agent who puts the blame at Mino Raiola’s door, but he also tells Balotelli that he should probably retire:

“At this point, it’s obvious now that he has to stop playing football. I think Raiola has to accept some of the responsibility, because he ought to help Balotelli to improve. Instead, he presents him as this great champion and then the results are embarrassing.”

The report also points out that his spells at Man City, AC Milan, Liverpool, Nice, Marseille and now Brescia have all ended under bitter circumstances, so that’s too many examples to be a coincidence.

There’s no doubt that he will go down in history as someone who will be regarded as a supreme talent that was wasted, and it’s hard to see there being a happy ending at this point.