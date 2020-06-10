As teams in Serie A, La Liga and the Premier League gear up for their opening ‘Project Restart’ fixtures, so the transfer merry go round begins to turn.

Although loan deals or player swaps are generally expected to form the basis of many moves this summer, there could still be one or two big money transfers to be done.

To that end, Inter Milan are, apparently, looking at the hire of either Alexandre Lacazette or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if Barcelona are successful in their own pursuit of Inter striker, Lautaro Martinez.

Mundo Deportivo had previously noted the Gunners’ interest in the Frenchman, but now the Daily Star, citing Mundo Deportivo, are suggesting that the Gabonese is also an option for them.

Whilst Inter sporting director, Piero Ausilio, has Lacazette as his top target, it’s believed Arsenal’s stance has seen Aubameyang also enter the equation, particularly given that his contract issues are a continued thorn in the north Londoner’s side.

More Stories / Latest News ‘We haven’t given up hope’ – Leverkusen to put the brakes on Chelsea’s £75m Havertz pursuit Real Madrid could turn their attentions to Man United star after €60m bid is rejected ‘Might just be dispensable’ – Michael Owen suggests big name Man United departure to fund Grealish move

The Italians are holding firm on ensuring that Lautaro’s €111m release clause is met, and with Barcelona apparently struggling to offload players in order to make that payment by the deadline of July 7, there’s no guarantee at this stage that Inter will be in a position to buy either Arsenal player in any event.