Barcelona vow to take internal action over protocol breach from first team star

It’s clear that money is tight at Barcelona just now, so the players don’t want to give them any excuse to try and sell them this summer.

Nelson Semedo looks like a player who could be on his way out anyway, he’s not lived up to the hype since arriving from Benfica and Barca need a great full back to compliment Lionel Messi on that flank.

He could have much bigger problems now, after a report from Sport indicated that he’s been pictured breaking protocols put in place by La Liga and the government which are designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

It’s alleged that he attended some kind of gathering/party recently where 20 people were spotted without face masks and they weren’t social distancing either, so it’s not a good look for the Portuguese player.

They claim that a source from Barcelona has said that he did not have permission to attend this event, and they will be dealing with his behaviour “internally”.

That does sound fairly sinister, and it won’t be a surprise if offers are encouraged for his services this summer.