According to the Sun, Chelsea are still leading the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen sensation Kai Havertz, despite European powerhouses Real Madrid also entering the battle to sign the attacker.

The Sun also add that Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool are also eyeing the 20-year-old, with Bayern Munich unsurprisingly also keen on Havertz.

The Sun claim that the versatile attacker is most keen on a move to the Premier League, with the report adding that it will take a bid of around £70m to prise the starlet away from Leverkusen.

The Bundesliga outfit had hoped that they could retain their main man for next season, but with growing interest in Havertz, they’re aware that there’s little chance he remains with his boyhood club.

The Sun hint that the Blues have shown a strong interest in Havertz recently, which is why they’re leading the pack for the ace’s signature.

Frank Lampard’s side could go into next season with the two brightest stars in German football, if they can seal a move for Havertz after reportedly agreeing the signing of forward Timo Werner.

Havertz’s versatility could make him the ideal signing for top clubs in this day and age, the most potent attacking teams in the world right now boast interchangeable stars up front.

Liverpool and Barcelona are fine examples of this, Havertz is the perfect option for such modern free-flowing systems as he can play as a central attacking midfielder, winger or even as a centre-forward.

The Germany international has been superb this season, scoring 15 goals and registering eight assists.

Havertz also seems primed to play a massive part for Germany in next summer’s delayed Euros as well as for the foreseeable future, the ace has got seven caps to his name so far.

Lampard’s side need attacking reinforcements next season as Willian and Pedro’s contracts are expiring, they could do with another option alongside Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech – who will complete a move to west London this summer.