According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, AC Milan are willing to sign out-of-favour Real Madrid star Luka Jovic for €45m as part of a proposal that will see the Rossoneri sign the ace after a two-year loan.

Calciomercato claim that Milan have identified the Serbian as an ideal summer signing, who would fit the profile of what prospective news boss Ralf Rangnick will be looking for.

The Italian outlet add that Milan have been in contact with both Madrid and Jovic’s agent for some time now.

The striker’s €5m a season salary could cause problems though, as Milan’s hierarchy are planning to impose a salary cap which would be lower than this amount.

It’s added that the €45m they’re willing to pay for the 22-year-old, may not be enough to convince Madrid to part ways with the striker who has endured a doomed debut season in the Spanish capital.

Jovic has failed to make an impact since joining Los Blancos last summer for an initial fee of €65m, as per the Guardian.

We covered the first mumblings of a potential two-year loan plus obligation to buy deal about a week ago, with the news being broke by Italian newspaper Tuttosport.

Calciomercato suggest that Los Blancos may now consider parting ways with the forward in the next transfer window after concerns from the club’s hierarchy on the ace’s personality and behaviour.

Jovic hit the headlines when he defied social distancing guidelines to return to Serbia, it’s added that the ace has also went against La Liga’s regulations by holding a barbecue with friends.

Calciomercato add that this behaviour is also a sign that Jovic hasn’t take Madrid’s advice of complete rest as he battles with a leg injury.

Finally, it’s suggested that the star’s communication problems have caused concern with the club’s hierarchy, as well as his ‘cold personality’ and ‘aggressive’ on-pitch character.

The Serbian has managed just two goals and two assists in 24 appearances across all competitions for Zinedine Zidane’s side this season, the striker has only started in 30% of these outings.

Regardless of Jovic’s dismal debut season with Los Blancos, age is on the forward’s side whatever’s next for him, he’s still got plenty of time to rediscover the form he enjoyed at Eintracht Frankfurt.