One of the most important Merseyside derbies for years could end up taking place 237 miles away from Goodison Park because of health and safety concerns.

If Liverpool haven’t already wrapped up the Premier League title after the Man City v Arsenal game (a Gunners win would give the Reds the crown), then Jurgen Klopp’s side have the opportunity of doing so at the home of their local rivals.

To that end, the expectation of supporters congregating at Goodison and Anfield, as well as celebrations spilling out onto the streets in the locale is high.

Given the coronavirus pandemic, there is serious consideration being given to moving the fixture to Southampton’s St. Mary’s ground.

The Athletic note that Wembley Stadium, Leicester City’s King Power Stadium and Tottenham’s White Hart Lane are also being considered as neutral venues for the fixture, should Goodison Park not be granted a safety certificate.

The Sun also note that, logistically, flying the teams to Southampton would be a safer option than driving by coach to Leicester or getting a train to London.

More Stories / Latest News Real Madrid have put themselves at a serious disadvantage by doing this Barcelona hold the key to Serie A giants preparing a swoop for Arsenal pair ‘We haven’t given up hope’ – Leverkusen to put the brakes on Chelsea’s £75m Havertz pursuit

Public health remains paramount at the current time, and moving such an important fixture to the other end of the country shows the seriousness with which the authorities are taking their responsibilities.