Highly-rated forward prefers transfer to Barcelona over potential Real Madrid move

According to Football Espana via Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, promising Rayo Vallecano forward Fabian Luzzi prefers a transfer to Barcelona over Real Madrid or Atletico.

Mundo Deportivo (MD) add that Barcelona are close to sealing the 16-year-old’s signature, it’s stated that the La Liga giants would only have to pay a compensation fee for the starlet.

It’s added that Barcelona would immediately be put into Fran Artiga’s Under-19’s side, Luzzi is regarded as one of Spain’s most exciting young forwards, he’s starred at Under-16s level for the national team.

MD report that Luzzi has already trained with Vallecano’s first-team on several occasions, the ace is yet to make his senior debut, but he’s made the bench for two Copa del Rey fixtures.

It’s added that Luzzi caught Barcelona’s eye with a sensational performance against England for Spain’s Under-16s, the forward bagged twice against the Young Lions.

MD state that Barcelona would be able to sign the ace at practically ‘zero cost’ as a compensation/training fee would be all that needs to be covered.

Beating rivals Real Madrid and Atletico to any top youth signing would certainly be a major coup for the Blaugrana.