‘Lord have mercy on us’ – These Arsenal fans react to 3-2 friendly defeat to Championship side Brentford

According to Goal’s Charles Watts, Arsenal have lost 3-2 to Championship side Brentford in a friendly this afternoon, the result has sparked some interesting reactions from Gooners.

Arsenal will contest the second match of the Premier League’s return in an encounter against Manchester City – Mikel Arteta’s former employers – next week.

As of yet, neither club has officially announced the result of the behind-closed-doors encounter, it is clear that the Gunners did have a friendly match earlier today though given this social media post.

Some of the north London outfit’s supporters appear to be quite angry after the defeat, but are these fans perhaps overreacting?

It was just a friendly fixture after all, also Brentford sit 4th in the Championship so they’re no pushovers.

Arsenal lost 3-2 to Brentford today in a behind closed doors friendly. Twitter meltdown in 5,4,3,2,1…….. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) June 10, 2020

More Stories / Latest News “Why not look further afield?”: Man United outcast urged to follow ex teammates to Serie A to rejuvenate his career Report claims highly coveted star will sign for Real Madrid but the date is still up in the air Great news for Liverpool as the FA dismiss complaint over fielding a weakened team in the FA Cup

Here’s how some Arsenal fans reacted to the result:

Lord have mercy on us next week? — S (@AfcSan) June 10, 2020

Should’ve kept the score behind closed doors as well. — MarcusAFC (@worldstarbro) June 10, 2020

You’re joking me — jäck (@AllezAfcJacques) June 10, 2020

Jesus — Make Arsenal Great Again (@Don_SanllehiFC) June 10, 2020

God I’ve missed Arsenal! — Arjun (@_arjunsen) June 10, 2020

Doesn’t change the fact that this current group of players are not good enough and will get Arteta sacked too. — AfcHenry (@_AfcHenry) June 10, 2020

Surely arteta was experimenting something like playing leno up top and ozil in goal — Arsenalinho (@AJP227) June 10, 2020

Who were those that played pls?? — Bluewater (@adegbiji) June 10, 2020

Arteta masterclass. Now Man City will underestimate us — J GIB (@j_gibSZN) June 10, 2020

This past weekend the Gunners beat Championship outfit Charlton 6-0, this impressive result may be why today’s disappointment has been met with so much frustration from some fans.

With information on what lineup Arteta fielded yet to be released, maybe supporters should reserve judgement at this moment in time – or is this a sign that the side aren’t ready to return to action?