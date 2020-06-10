Menu

‘Lord have mercy on us’ – These Arsenal fans react to 3-2 friendly defeat to Championship side Brentford

According to Goal’s Charles Watts, Arsenal have lost 3-2 to Championship side Brentford in a friendly this afternoon, the result has sparked some interesting reactions from Gooners.

Arsenal will contest the second match of the Premier League’s return in an encounter against Manchester City – Mikel Arteta’s former employers – next week.

As of yet, neither club has officially announced the result of the behind-closed-doors encounter, it is clear that the Gunners did have a friendly match earlier today though given this social media post.

Some of the north London outfit’s supporters appear to be quite angry after the defeat, but are these fans perhaps overreacting?

It was just a friendly fixture after all, also Brentford sit 4th in the Championship so they’re no pushovers.

Here’s how some Arsenal fans reacted to the result:

This past weekend the Gunners beat Championship outfit Charlton 6-0, this impressive result may be why today’s disappointment has been met with so much frustration from some fans.

With information on what lineup Arteta fielded yet to be released, maybe supporters should reserve judgement at this moment in time – or is this a sign that the side aren’t ready to return to action?

