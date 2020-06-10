It’s widely expected that transfer fees will be rarer and reduced this summer, so the idea of a club breaking a transfer record does seem highly unlikely.

Jadon Sancho’s potential move from Borussia Dortmund to Man United seems to take a new twist every single day, and today brings some negative news for the United fans.

The Telegraph have reported on the latest with Dortmund’s demands, and they are demanding a fee of £115m to let him go.

The problem with that is the report confirms that would break the Premier League record for a transfer fee, and that’s something they are not prepared to commit to at this stage.

That’s not to say United are giving up, the report does state that they will wait until they’ve completed this season and will then re-assess which players are available.

You have to think that qualifying for the Champions League will also play a big part here, as it’s hard to justify that type of spending without qualifying next season.

It’s also likely that any fee will be staggered and will feature different bonuses and triggers based on individual achievements, so it’s unlikely that United would need to pay the full amount in one go.

Despite that, it sounds like the fans shouldn’t expect this deal to be done anytime soon.