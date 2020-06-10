This summer’s transfer window is likely to be one of the most interesting in years given that the coronavirus pandemic has wrought financial havoc on football clubs around the world.

Big-name signings might well have to be parked for a window or two by most clubs, unless money earned from player sales can help to oil the wheels in certain deals.

To that end, Michael Owen has suggested that Man United’s Paul Pogba could well provide some much needed income for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to splash out on Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish.

“That’s going to be probably the most fascinating thing when they come back, whether he puts them both [Pogba and Fernandes] in the same team,” Owen told Premier League Productions and cited by the Daily Star.

“I think it’s taken a huge bit of pressure off him that Fernandes has done fantastically well. Now he doesn’t necessarily have to put Pogba in straightaway because there’s going to be questions about whether they can play together.

“It might also accelerate the departure of Pogba now Fernandes is a brilliant player because all of a sudden… when you’re watching Manchester United you’re missing someone with creativity, you’re missing someone with vision but now since Fernandes has come in you’re not missing any of that.

“Now he [Pogba] might just be dispensable if they get a big bid. If I was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer I could get big money bearing in mind they’ve got Fernandes now and then you could go and invest in someone like Grealish.”

The real question mark surrounds the French World Cup winner’s intent.

As the likelihood of a switch to either former club, Juventus, or a dream move to Real Madrid disappears over the horizon, staying with the Red Devils has become an option.

If Pogba is truly committed to the cause and prepared to work hard, on his day, there’s no finer player in his position.

Those marauding forward runs, the box-to-box ethic, getting his foot in where necessary… all are qualities that can benefit United.

If his heart isn’t in it, however, then Solskjaer would do well to get a best price for him, and look to perhaps bring in Grealish to form a devastating midfield pairing with Bruno Fernandes.