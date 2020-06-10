Report claims highly coveted star will sign for Real Madrid but the date is still up in the air

It makes sense that clubs will look to sign players at a young age because they should be cheaper, but there’s a perfect time to actually complete the transfer.

If they move to early then the player might not have proved themselves in senior football so it’s a big risk, while if they wait too long then the price tag will shoot up once they’ve gained first team experience.

The ideal time is when they’ve shown their ability but aren’t fully established in the team, but Real Madrid might have missed that with Rennes star Eduardo Camavinga.

A report from Marca has looked at claims from French journalist Benjamin Idrac, who apparently knows the player very well.

He claims that Camavinga already knows he wants to play for Real Madrid, so the only doubt now is when the transfer will actually happen.

The problem for Real is that if they don’t manage to secure the deal soon, his value will only skyrocket if he has another successful season next campaign.

Idrac goes on to claim that he will be a great signing for Real because his attitude is perfect and he shouldn’t have any problems settling in, but it will be interesting to see when they actually manage to finalise the deal.