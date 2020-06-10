Although Man United might see the addition of a forward player as the main priority this summer, having a top quality versatile midfielder is never a bad thing.

French international Corentin Tolisso broke through at Lyon before making a big move to Bayern Munich, but he’s struggled to get into the team in the last couple of seasons.

He can play anywhere through the centre of midfield but he can also fill in at right back if needed, so he could be an interesting addition for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Although a deal isn’t close to being completed at this point, it’s been reported that United have held talks about signing him:

Manchester United have started discussions with the entourage of Bayern midfielder Corentin Tolisso.

The 25 year old has a price-tag of just €35m! — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) June 10, 2020

It’s maybe worrying that Bayern would be willing to let him go for that price when they actually paid €41.5m to sign him from Lyon according to The Guardian.

He’s had troubles with injuries in recent seasons so United would need to be confident that his fitness wasn’t an issue, but his signing could also be bad news for Fred or Nemanja Matic.

He’s only 25 so his prime years should be coming soon, and this could be a very smart addition to the squad if United can pull it off.