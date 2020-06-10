Jose Mourinho has largely been written off as a top level manager in recent years, so he does have a chance to prove everyone wrong in the next few seasons at Spurs.

Wherever he’s been he’s had the resources to effectively sign a brand new squad, so that’s always going to make things easier.

He faces a totally different challenge at Spurs, with an ageing team that isn’t quite at the top level, and he won’t have a lot of money for new signings either.

That means loans, free agents and bargains will need to be found, which is an area of the market he’s not used to shopping in.

One touted summer target is Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser, and The Sun have indicated that he’s set to leave for free this summer.

They state that he’s rejected the offer of a new contract, and that means he can leave for free. They mention that Spurs are his main suitors but there is other interest, so they might face some competition for his signature.

It would be an interesting signing as he’s been out of form lately and Mourinho tends to prefer physical players who will work hard and battle, so he might have to adapt his game to fit in.

There’s nothing to suggest that he’s agreed to sign for anyone else at this point, but it does seem clear that he will be leaving The Cherries.