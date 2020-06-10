Video: AC Milan and Arsenal target Dominik Szoboszlai shows his class with a double for Red Bull Salzburg

It’s natural that when a club produces a lot of fine players then bigger clubs will watch their games to see who else looks promising.

Red Bull Salzburg have produced several Premier League players in recent years, with Hungarian wonderkid Dominik Szoboszlai being the latest to catch the eye.

A recent report from HITC has linked him with both AC Milan and Arsenal lately, and he’s shown his class again tonight with an early double for his side:

It’s not the first time in recent weeks that he’s shown his capability from set pieces, as he scored another stunning free kick in the cup final recently:

Rumored #ACMilan target Dominik #Szoboszlai struck this wonderfully taken free kick for RB Salzburg in the Austrian Cup Final. pic.twitter.com/r3mQibNpnW — The Milan Brothers (@ACMilanBros) May 29, 2020

The report from HITC suggests that Milan are close to signing him at this point, so it’s possible that Arsenal will need to move quickly if they are seriously interested.

They also have the problem that his price tag will continue to go up if he keeps playing like this, and he’s got a long time tonight to complete a hat trick too.