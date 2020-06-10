Video: Arsenal target Dominik Szoboszlai bags hat-trick after fine roulette spin for RB Salzburg

In the 42nd minute of RB Salzburg’s Austrian Bundesliga clash against Sturm Graz this evening, Dominik Szoboszlai completed a first-half hat-trick with a magnificent strike.

The Hungarian sensation effortlessly rouletted past a Sturm Graz player after picking up the ball 25 yards out before drilling the ball into the bottom corner with a superb strike.

Check out Szoboszlai’s first two goals of the evening here. The 19-year-old certainly looks like a talent to keep a close eye on in the near future.

According to the Evening Standard and Tuttosport, Arsenal and Liverpool are amongst the sides interested in the ace.

Take a look at the wonderful strike below:

Pictures from nSport+.

Szoboszlai, who has already won 8 senior caps for Hungary, has now scored 8 goals and chipped in with 11 assists in 32 appearances across all competitions this season.

With performances like this, we wouldn’t be surprised if the ace even manages to bag a move to a big club in the next transfer window.

Salzburg have proven themselves as a prime breeding ground for top talents in recent years, just this season, Erling Haaland and Takumi Minamino have earned a big moves.