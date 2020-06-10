Video: Chelsea target Jesus Corona surprises everyone with a fine snap shot to score for Porto

As the old saying goes “if you don’t buy a ticket, you won’t win the raffle”

Sometimes just having a shot can catch everyone off guard and result in a fine goal, and that’s what Jesus corona managed to pull off for Porto tonight:

Jesus Corona with an instinctive cracker of a goal ? Porto lead inside 7 minutes ?#LigaNOS pic.twitter.com/5HYLFB3FeZ — FreeSports ? (@FreeSports_TV) June 10, 2020

It just happens so quickly and the ball is in the net before the keeper can react, and it’s just a very well taken goal.

The irony of someone called Jesus Corona scoring goals hasn’t been lost on the footballing world in the past couple of weeks, but it also sounds like he’s attracting some interest from Chelsea.

The Sun reported that his agent had claimed he had held talks with Chelsea about a summer move, but it appears that was before they moved closer to signing Timo Werner.

Nothing suggests a move is close for now, but it’s a name worth keeping an aye out for in the next few games.