Video: Lacazette has a nightmare for Arsenal vs Brentford with awful mistakes at both ends of the pitch

We’re always told that it’s important to never judge someone on their performances in pre-season, so this mini pre season probably won’t mean too much.

The problem is that Arsenal fans haven’t had a lot of reasons to have faith in their players lately, and the loss to Brentford today is a worrying one.

They will hope that Alexandre Lacazette finds some added match sharpness before the Premier League re-starts, after he had a fairly torrid time today.

Firstly he has a glorious chance on the volley from the edge of the box – he’s got time to size it up and there’s zero pressure, but it get’s it all wrong:

In some ways that can be forgiven, it’s one chance that goes wrong but he will get plenty more – he just needs to work on his finishing a little.

His second error is much more concerning, as he gifts Brentford a goal but just nonchalantly trying to do keepy-ups on the edge of his own box, and it was ruthlessly punished:

Again it might just be a one-off error but it does look like a player who’s head isn’t in the game and he’s not taking it seriously, and that must be worrying from an Arsenal point of view – especially when a trip to face Man City awaits them next week.