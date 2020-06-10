Menu

Video: Lacazette has a nightmare for Arsenal vs Brentford with awful mistakes at both ends of the pitch

Arsenal FC
We’re always told that it’s important to never judge someone on their performances in pre-season, so this mini pre season probably won’t mean too much.

The problem is that Arsenal fans haven’t had a lot of reasons to have faith in their players lately, and the loss to Brentford today is a worrying one.

READ MORE: Video: Brentford punish Arsenal after David Luiz’s dribbling error in friendly

They will hope that Alexandre Lacazette finds some added match sharpness before the Premier League re-starts, after he had a fairly torrid time today.

Firstly he has a glorious chance on the volley from the edge of the box – he’s got time to size it up and there’s zero pressure, but it get’s it all wrong:

In some ways that can be forgiven, it’s one chance that goes wrong but he will get plenty more – he just needs to work on his finishing a little.

His second error is much more concerning, as he gifts Brentford a goal but just nonchalantly trying to do keepy-ups on the edge of his own box, and it was ruthlessly punished:

Again it might just be a one-off error but it does look like a player who’s head isn’t in the game and he’s not taking it seriously, and that must be worrying from an Arsenal point of view – especially when a trip to face Man City awaits them next week.

