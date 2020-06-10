Although we have seen more British players move abroad in recent years, the vast majority will play their entire career in their home country.

Obviously that severely limits their options when it comes to transfers, and it can make it very difficult for someone to find a new club when they are failing with a big one.

It’s starting to look like Jesse Lingard’s time at Man United is done, but there’s nowhere else in England for him to really go.

No other top four club will want him, while his wages will probably be too much for other Premier League sides, plus he would need to accept moving down the ladder.

That means a move abroad could be ideal for him, and former Watford and AC Milan striker Luther Blissett has urged him to follow Chris Smalling and Ashley Young to move to Serie A.

The Express reported on some of his words to The Daily Star, and it does make a lot of sense:

“For him, at this stage, I think it might be ideal. I found it very beneficial playing in Italy. And even when I stopped playing and started coaching, you try and pass things on that you’ve picked up.”

“If you’re not getting the opportunity in England, why not look further afield? Because United have been going through this strange period over the last few years, players can get lost as the manager looks to develop a way of playing.”

“Then, if you pick up an injury and another player comes in and they move the bar, it’s difficult. From an education angle as a player, it’s brilliant to go and sample a different culture. It makes you a more rounded person.”

There’s an argument to be made that England always suffer on the international stage because their players are only used to playing one way, so having more players who play abroad can only help provide a more diverse set of players.

It remains to be seen if Lingard will leave this summer, but at this point in his career it would probably be a good move.