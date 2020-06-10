Menu

World-class striker admits it was never his ‘intention’ to join Man United last summer

According to the Sun, Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala has opened up to CNN Sport on the rumours that he was close to joining Manchester United and Tottenham last summer.

The Sun add that both the Premier League outfits reportedly agreed deals with the forward, however Dybala has shut down those rumours by insisting that he never wanted to leave the Turin outfit.

The Argentine superstar admitted that last season wasn’t very ‘positive’ for him, the attacker scored 10 goals in 42 appearances, which wasn’t enough to live up to Dybala’s high standards.

Here’s what Dybala had to say on last summer’s exit rumours:

“It was more or less last year at this point when Juventus didn’t want to count on me, didn’t want me to continue playing here.”

“That’s when I was contacted and there were some clubs that were interested in me. Among those were Manchester United and Tottenham.”

