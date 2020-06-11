Arsenal could raise £27m by selling injury prone star as Serie A side prepare a bid

It’s always a shame when a key player keeps suffering long term injuries, but there comes a point when you have to wonder if it’s worth letting them go.

Hector Bellerin is popular with the Arsenal fans and would clearly be a key player under Mikel Arteta if he could stay fit, but that’s something he’s struggled with lately.

He only managed to make 17 appearances in total last season, while he was limited to just 14 this campaign before the Premier League was forced to shut down.

That shows that he’s unavailable for so many matches, and this export from the Express will prompt an interesting question for the fans.

They report that Inter Milan are readying a £27m bid to sign the Spanish wing back, and if Arsenal are in a situation where they need to raise funds, is it time to consider cashing in on Bellerin?

The problem is that the answer to that will only be available with hindsight, as it will come down to his ability to stay fit and play at a consistent level.

Of course Arsenal would rather keep him if that was guaranteed, but it might be the safer option to take that money and re-invest it in a player or two who can help the team on a consistent basis.