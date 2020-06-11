According to Sport via Dutch publication Rijnmond, Barcelona have enquired about the services of Feyenoord starlet Orkun Kokcu, who has also emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal.

Sport add that Chelsea, Sevilla and Real Betis are also eyeing the attacking midfielder, who has rejected two offers of a new contract from the Dutch outfit, his current deal expires in 2023.

According to the Evening Standard, the ace 19-year-old is valued around £20m, however Feyenoord’s chief hinted last month that the ace could be sold for less due to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rijnmond add that the Dutch outfit are hoping that Kokcu becomes their most expensive sale ever, as per Transfermarkt this record is currently held by Dirk Kuyt, who moved to Liverpool for £16.2m.

Realistically, Arsenal would find it difficult to contend for Kokcu’s signature with a club like Barcelona, but Sport hint that the ace isn’t a major target, as their prime midfield option is Miralem Pjanic.

According to Dutch outlet Voetbal International, as translated by the Metro, the Gunners are long-time admirers of Kokcu, with an approach expected to be made soon.

Voetbal actually claim that Mikel Arteta was keen on the ace whilst he was still working as an assistant coach at Manchester City, so the Turkish starlet is by no means a panic target or anything of the sort.

Kokcu’s fine performances have helped Feyenoord finish 3rd in the league this season, the Eredivisie decided to curtail the season rather than attempt to resume it in the midst of a pandemic.

Kokcu has scored twice and chipped in with four assists in 22 league appearances this season, the ace has also registered tow assists in five appearances in the Europa League’s group stage.

Last summer, Kokcu switched his international allegiance to Turkey after representing the Netherlands at Under-18s and 19s level.

The attacking midfielder has already won two Under-21s caps for Turkey and he seems set to be a key figure for the nation in the near future.

Arteta’s side could certainly do with a playmaker like Kokcu, who seems to be available for around £20m, which is a very reasonable price for such a talented 19-year-old.

The Gunners’ superstar playmaker Mesut Ozil has been poor ever since he put pen to paper on a new contract two-and-a-half-years ago, Kokcu would be a fine replacement for the World Cup winner.

Also, with Arteta showing that he’s willing to make young players important members of the first-team and the club signing young talents last summer, Kokcu could have a good chance of coming straight into the starting lineup.