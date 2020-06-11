Chelsea fans shouldn’t worry about Timo Werner deal despite issues surrounding his medical

Although a player’s medical is usually seen as a mere formality, there are far too many examples where a bad injury has been found.

We’ve come a long way since the medical involved asking someone to touch their toes and run up and down a field for a while, and clubs with advanced medical facilities may unveil some issues that weren’t known about before.

Raphael Honigstein has taken to Twitter to confirm that Timo Werner’s transfer to Chelsea is currently being held up by an issue with the medical, but it doesn’t sound like the fans need to worry at this point:

Chelsea could use German FA doc in the meantime but they're more likely to wait until German season is over on June 27 or quarantine regulations in the UK change. — Raphael Honigstein (@honigstein) June 11, 2020

For now it really just appears to be a case of being patient, although there might be a concern that this gives other clubs a chance to make a late pitch to try and change his mind.

At this point there’s no suggestion of that and it sounds like Chelsea will just need to be patient to get things finalised here.

Since breaking through in 2013 Werner has managed to play in more than 30 league games every season and doesn’t have a history of injuries, but fans know they can’t rest until the clubs make it official.