Confidence grows over Newcastle United takeover but it’s not all good news for the fans

The potential takeover of Newcastle United has dragged on for a while now, but it looks like we might be getting close to a decision.

As reported by The Independent, the group who want to take over the club are getting increasingly confident that their attempts will be successful, with the belief being that the delay was merely down to timing.

While it might be good to actually get a definitive conclusion to this, it might not have the outcome that the fans expected.

There have been multiple stories about Newcastle going on a spending spree and targeting a host of big name players this summer.

Unfortunately that might not be true, as the report suggests that although Newcastle will have some incredibly rich owners, they won’t be planning to spend that much on transfer fees.

That may be completely true, but it’s also possible that this is a PR tactic to help them plan their summer spending.

As soon as you announce you have a lot of money then clubs will put their prices up – as Man City found out when they spent millions on some very average players.

They will have to deal with the Financial Fair Play rules as well, but it will be interesting to see what the spending looks like if and when they take over.

Even if the spending is sensible, the fans can still be happy that Mike Ashley will be gone.