Coutinho boost for Chelsea and Spurs as Barcelona identify potential swap targets

There’s been so much speculation about Philippe Coutinho that it seems inevitable that he will leave Barcelona this summer, but it’s almost impossible to figure out where he will go.

Spanish outlet Sport have looked at the latest with his situation, and this should interest fans from Spurs and Chelsea.

They state that agents are trying to convince both London sides to make an approach for the Brazilian, and it’s said that Barca have no intention of loaning him out this time.

That means they want a final transfer, and it’s likely that they want around €50m in cash and a player who would be valued at around €30m.

Interestingly Barca are desperate to make defensive reinforcements, so the report suggests that centre backs and left backs are being identified as possible targets for a swap deal.

Looking at both clubs, Chelsea could offer the likes of Marcos Alonso, Emerson Palmieri or Kurt Zouma who would fit that criteria, while Spurs have players like Juan Foyth, Danny Rose or Jan Vertonghen who could fit the bill.

Of course the big problem could be finding the cash to pay for the main part of the deal, but this shows that there’s a deal to be done for both clubs if they are desperate to sign him this club.