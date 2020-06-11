Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has just reported that Atalanta sporting director Giovanni Sartori has told Sky Sports Italy that the Serie A outfit will sign Chelsea ace Mario Pasalic on a permanent deal.

Romano reports that Sartori confirmed Atalanta’s plans to trigger the €15m purchase option which was agreed when Pasalic joined Gian Piero Gasperini’s side on loan last summer.

Pasalic joined Chelsea in 2014, but the ace has never played for the Blues, with the Croatian being sent out on loan to several clubs over the past 6 years.

The versatile midfielder has spent the last two campaigns with Atalanta, Pasalic has really come into his own since joining the Italian outfit.

Atalanta sport director Giovanni Sartori just confirmed to @SkySport: “We’re going to buy Mario Pasalic on a permanent deal from Chelsea. We want to use the buy option”. €15M to Chelsea soon. #CFC ? https://t.co/iiNQ3NBdlr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2020

Gasperini’s men are Serie A’s biggest overachievers, with the side sitting fourth in the table, Atalanta are also through to the next round of the Champions League after beating Valencia.

Pasalic has been superb this season, he’s bagged seven goals and seven assists in 32 appearances across all competitions.

The 25-year-old is really starting to come into his own now, Pasalic is primarily deployed as a central midfielder, but he’s also looked superb when being used as an attacking midfielder.

Chelsea have proved that they’re one of the best clubs in the world when it comes to developing young talents and then selling them on for profits, Pasalic’s imminent move is the latest example of this.

Frank Lampard’s side have now had their books boosted by €15m, the Blues could put the proceeds of Pasalic’s sale towards a new signing in the next transfer window.