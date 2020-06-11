Ex-Manchester United star Rafael da Silva has taken to Twitter to support his former club’s apparent swoop for Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso.

Rafael, who played with Tolisso at Lyon, reacted to Mohamed Bouhafsi’s transfer update suggesting that United have opened talks with the midfielder’s entourage.

The full-back added that Tolisso is one of the ‘best’ midfielders he’s played with during his career, adding that the Frenchman would be ‘perfect’ for United.

Rafael, twin brother of Fabio, also wrote ‘hope he goes there’ in reference to Tolisso potentially joining the Old Trafford outfit.

RMC Sport’s Bouhafsi also reports that the 25-year-old’s price tag stands at €35m (£31m).

One of best midfielder I play with, i think will be perfect for machester United. Hope he goes there. https://t.co/n8ei3SEyfe — Rafael da Silva (@orafa2) June 10, 2020

Tolisso joined Bayern for €41.5 in the summer of 2017, as per The Guardian. After an impressive debut season, the World Cup winner has battled with injuries over the last two campaigns.

The Mirror report that the 25-year-old is currently sidelined after ankle surgery and it’s unclear whether the ace will return to action in any of Bayern’s remaining fixtures this season.

Tolisso has made 24 appearances across all competitions, but he’s only started in 15 of these. Despite that, the central midfielder has registered a solid tally of three goals and five assists.

While some United supporters may question a move for a player with such an injury history, Tolisso is just 25 years old and the Red Devils could land him for less than what Bayern signed him for.

This move would certainly be a slight risk for the Old Trafford outfit to take, but Tolisso’s potential speaks for itself, the all-around athletic ace could perfectly suit Premier League football.