“Faster” Chelsea tipped to beat Premier League rivals to Kai Havertz signing

It’s understandable that a lot of clubs will be reluctant in the transfer market just now.

There are so many unknowns in a financial sense in the Premier League just now, from fan numbers, TV income and even Champions League qualification.

The flip side of that means that any clubs who are strong financially can be brave and make early moves in the transfer market, and some additions could pay off for years to come.

There was extra attention on the Bundesliga when they started a few weeks ago, and Bayer Leverkusen forward Kai Havertz was an obvious standout.

He’s been tipped as a huge star of the future, and it’s clear that plenty of Premier League sides would be looking to sign him.

Utdreport spoke exclusively with Christian Falk about various matters, and the interest from Chelsea and Man United in Havertz came up.

He admits that United are interested and it’s an option for him, but goes on to say that Chelsea are showing the most concrete interest just now.

He even states that they moved quickly to sign Timo Werner ahead of other teams, and they could be faster again to beat Man United to Havertz too.

It’s unlikely that anything will be announced before the end of the Bundesliga season at least, but it’s starting to sound like Chelsea fans can be very optimistic ahead of next season.