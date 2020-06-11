With the coronavirus pandemic changing the landscape as far as transfer dealings are concerned, ex-professional footballer, Darren Bent, has tipped one of his former clubs, Tottenham Hotspur, to be one of the beneficiaries of the reduction in player valuations.

Where once clubs would be spending ridiculous amounts of money to secure the targets that they believed would ultimately bring them success, now the focus would appear to be on getting value for money.

That’s not to say that in the future we won’t see £100m+ transfers again, but certainly in the next few windows those kinds of figures are unlikely.

“Everyone’s going to be thinking about transfers,” Bent told Football Insider, cited by the Daily Star.

“But when you look that Chelsea have been able to nip in and get Werner for around £50m, I do think this whole pandemic and period is going to bring transfers back down to earth.

“I think we were seeing way too high a price paid for players that quite frankly weren’t worth it for that amount of money.

“They (Tottenham) will have their eye on transfer targets and signings they want to make but I think they’ll have more chance now of actually making these transfers happen, rather than someone quoting you an absolutely stupid price that you’re never going to pay.

“I think everyone in this period has been forced to look at things more logically and more open-minded within the fact that there’s not going to be the amount of money spent as in previous seasons.”

Having just moved into their new White Hart Lane stadium, and taking into account the associated costs of the same, it’s fairly clear that Jose Mourinho was always going to have to tighten the belt in any event.

It just so happens that the current situation appears to have played into Tottenham’s hands and given them a more level playing field from which to access the talent that they desire.