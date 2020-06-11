With the transfer rumour mill already seemingly in overdrive even though the Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’ doesn’t begin for over a week, one potential Arsenal target has distanced himself from any news on his future.

At 19 years of age, Feyenoord’s Orkun Kokcu is interesting both the Gunners and La Liga outfit, Sevilla, according to the Daily Mirror.

Though he has a contract at the Eredivisie club until 2023, it’s believed that they would allow the £23m-rated player to move in order to fund their own transfer spend this summer, but rather than pay heed to what’s happening off the pitch, Kokcu is concentrating on getting fit for now.

“It doesn’t really matter to me,” he said to RTVRijnmond and cited by the Daily Mirror.

“My father and my agent are busy with that (transfer rumours).

“I try to isolate myself from that. That works fine. Fortunately, I am a footballer and not an agent. I want to make the best of it next season and want to be as fit as possible when the competition starts again.

“For now I’m only working with Feyenoord. I have a contract until 2023, so I’m not in a hurry. When the moment arrives and I feel good about it, we’ll see.”

Almost every club in the top divisions in European football will have been impacted in some way financially because of the coronavirus pandemic.

To that end, securing a talent such as Kokcu for what is effectively a bargain price in today’s market has to be seen as good business.

More Stories / Latest News Newcastle’s €60m capture of Coutinho will see Barcelona miss out on top target Arsenal set to be disappointed as potential Aubameyang replacement has unfinished business at current club Video: Man United fans will love this as target Jack Grealish scores an incredible solo goal during friendly for Villa

He may not be a household name at this point, but he has a decent enough projection and with Mikel Arteta having to mould a team in his own image, Kokcu could be just what the Spaniard is looking for.

An attacking midfielder, the Turkish U21 player has superb vision and the ability to execute his extensive passing range, not to mention an eye for goal when required. Not unlike Arteta in his pomp in fact.