As Chelsea continue their preparations for the restart of the Premier League, the return to training of N’Golo Kante put a smile on everyone’s face.

The midfielder had been given permission to stay away from training initially after he’d expressed concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, but it was clear that the joy he radiates was reciprocated by his team-mates once they saw him back at the Blues’ Cobham training ground.

Taking to Instagram stories, and cited by the Daily Star, fellow midfielder, Jorginho, was quick to capture the mood.

“We all smile when @nglkante is around #team #CFC #brother,” a picture, that included both Jorginho and Kante alongside Pedro and Willy Caballero, was captioned.

With just over a week to go before the resumption of the English top flight, Frank Lampard will be keen to have his players at their maximum.

At present, the Blues are in fourth place in the table, and therefore in the last Champions League qualification spot, but have a number of other teams breathing down their necks.

More Stories / Latest News ‘He was a bit angry’ – Virgil van Dijk stormed away from interview after Erling Halaand jibes ‘Sometimes it’s not easy for us’ – Dortmund losing patience with Jadon Sancho is good news for Man United Real Madrid midfielder’s emergence could see them shelve Paul Pogba and Eduardo Camavinga interest

Any slip ups at this stage could prove fatal to their chances of another season in European football’s premier competition next season.

However, if the mood at the training ground is anything to go by, things are ticking along nicely and in such a relaxed frame of mind, Chelsea can get down to playing their best football without feeling too much pressure.