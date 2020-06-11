Of course every club will like the idea of bringing through talented youngsters, but you also need to give these players a reason to join.

We’re starting to see players are taking history into account rather than purely choosing to follow the money these days, and it’s probably the right approach.

Borussia Dortmund have gained a reputation for identifying top class youngsters and giving them the platform to develop even further, so it’s natural that players would want to go there.

A story from Utdreport has looked at the situation with Jude Bellingham, and it sounds like he won’t be going to Old Trafford this summer.

They speak exclusively to respected German journalist Christian Falk, and he claims that the Birmingham City man has already decided to join Dortmund instead of Man United this summer.

He also talks about Dortmund being able to offer Champions League football which is also a big attraction, although it’s not clear if United will be in the competition next season.

It’s worth pointing out that nothing has been made official at this point so it’s still possible that United could make a late pitch to get him to stay in England, but this is the clearest sign yet that he’s made up his mind.