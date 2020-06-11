Liverpool supporters will love this gesture from Mo Salah

It’s safe to say that his exploits on the pitch have endeared Mo Salah to the Liverpool faithful.

As part of one of the most feared attacking trios in world football, the Egyptian King’s goals have helped to propel the Reds to European glory and to within touching distance of their first English top-flight title in 30 years.

However, it isn’t just on the pitch where he is making an impact it seems.

According to the Daily Mirror, Salah, in full Liverpool training gear, turned up at a local garage to fill up his car, and decided to pay for everyone else’s petrol whilst there.

A social media post showing Salah at the garage has apparently gone viral, and it’s just another example of the player’s humanity.

With only two wins needed from the Premier League games Liverpool could seal the Premier League title at local rivals Everton on June 21 as long as Manchester City slip up against Arsenal next Wednesday.

Salah can be comfortable in the knowledge that he’s played the fullest part in that success.