As the Premier League gets ready to return and finish the 2019/20 campaign, it appears that Manchester United mean business in the transfer market.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking to build a team capable of challenging for the top prizes both domestically and in Europe, an upgrade of playing staff is required in certain areas.

To that end, it’s believed that the Red Devils had already made an offer of €100m for Barcelona’s Ansu Fati, though that was rejected out of hand by club president, Josep Maria Bartomeu.

However, as Sport report, that hasn’t deterred the Premier League club who are preparing to go even higher in order to secure the services of the exciting 17-year-old.

Although Sport suggest that Barcelona won’t consider any approach, should United meet the player’s €170m release clause, there would be little the Catalans could do.

In the unlikely event that they would raise their amount to that extent, negotiations for a figure somewhere in between the two already mentioned will determine just how steadfast Barca can be in their determination to hold onto the player.

More Stories / Latest News Jorginho’s delightful message to N’Golo Kante as midfielder returns to Chelsea training ‘He was a bit angry’ – Virgil van Dijk stormed away from interview after Erling Halaand jibes ‘Sometimes it’s not easy for us’ – Dortmund losing patience with Jadon Sancho is good news for Man United

Fati’s entourage are after guarantees as to his future, per Sport, and if Barcelona can’t or are unwilling to provide them, it offers United hope of a sensational capture.

If the Premier League outfit go as far as putting the money on the table, it would be difficult for the Catalans to turn down, given their own financial predicament and with potential moves for Lautaro Martinez and Neymar afoot.