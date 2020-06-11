Photos: Ajax unveil a retro looking away kit for the 2020/21 season

There used to be a time when teams had their home kit and an alternate colour which would appear as the away kit, but not any more.

There’s plenty of money to be made from fans who will buy every shirt, so it’s common to see five or six different styles come out in the same season.

Ajax have released their effort for the upcoming season, and it’s likely to split opinion:

Ajax have dropped their new away kit for the 2020/21 season. (? @AFCAjax) pic.twitter.com/D02pC2JCNG — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 11, 2020

Initially it does look like a total eye sore and you wonder how it came to be approved, but it does grow on you after a while.

At best it might tempt a few non Ajax fans to buy it, at worst it will be the kit of choice for every single person you play against on Ultimate Team next year.