We tend to see that clubs will sell players to finance new signings before they happen, rather than buying players with the hope of raising money through sales afterwards.

AS have reported on N’Golo Kante’s situation at Chelsea, and Real Madrid are hoping they will get the chance to sign him this summer.

They point out that Chelsea have already spent big money to sign Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech this summer, and it’s believed that they will need to sell some players as a result.

They claim that Chelsea will need to review their squad and some high earners could be up for sale as a result, and that means Kante could be available.

They quote a website which says the Chelsea man could be worth around €80m but that doesn’t seem to be reliable, so it would be interesting to see how much he would cost.

He’s 29 and it’s likely that fees will be reduced this summer, so it’s hard to see Real paying that much to sign Kante.

Despite that they do have some ageing midfielders and Kante’s energy is amazing to see so he could be a great signing, it might just depend on Chelsea’s stance on selling him.