As the transfer rumour mill continues to turn, Paul Pogba and Eduardo Camavinga could find themselves out of favour with the Real Madrid hierarchy if Zinedine Zidane turns to a player they already have on their books.

Although he’s currently plying his trade on loan at Real Sociedad, Martin Odegaard has been a revelation this season.

In a team that has performed well above expectations, the young Swede has been the fulcrum. Indeed, he’s been so good that Mundo Deportivo suggest that Los Blancos have just the type of midfielder they require right under their noses.

No transfer fee required, no agents commission to be paid, no settling in period needed. For any number of reasons, the return of the 21-year-old to the Santiago Bernabeu makes sense.

Mundo Deportivo do note that Pogba remains Zidane’s first choice, but the hire of the Manchester United midfielder looks doomed to failure at this point, given the financial issues that have beset every football club because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Signed six years ago, and with a handful of loans behind him now, Odegaard has proved beyond doubt that he has what it takes at the highest level.

If he doesn’t come back now, then arguably there won’t be a place for him this time next year, and to lose a player of his talent would be a travesty for Real Madrid.