Ahead of the Premier League’s ‘Project Restart,’ Chelsea appear to be busying themselves in the transfer market.

The Blues clearly want to hit the ground running at the beginning of the 2020/21 campaign, particularly as their previous transfer ban, per BBC Sport, has left them playing a game of catch up in terms of being in the box seat for the transfers of some of European football’s brightest talents.

The Daily Express already note the Blues’ capture of Hakim Ziyech from Ajax and the intention to secure Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, but according to Corriere dello Sport and cited by the Daily Express, Chelsea are also set to offer Flamengo £31.5m for Gerson.

Should the deal complete, Serie A outfit, Roma, will also benefit. Despite selling Gerson on to the Brazilian team at a loss, they included a 10 percent sell-on clause for any future transfer, per the Daily Express.

In seven appearances this season, he has two goals, per transfermarkt, but goalscoring isn’t normally his forte. The midfielder is adept at breaking up play and distributing to more attack-minded team-mates.

More Stories / Latest News Man United willing to pay more than €100m to secure this Barcelona star Jorginho’s delightful message to N’Golo Kante as midfielder returns to Chelsea training ‘He was a bit angry’ – Virgil van Dijk stormed away from interview after Erling Halaand jibes

At just 23 years of age, Gerson could provide Frank Lampard with another decent midfield option, particularly if Jorginho should decide on a reunion with Maurizio Sarri at Juventus.