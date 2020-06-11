After another recent indiscretion, Borussia Dortmund are beginning to lose patience with Jadon Sancho, and that can only mean good news for Manchester United.

The former Manchester City youngster was recently fined €8,000 for getting his haircut during lockdown, and Dortmund’s sporting director, Michael Zorc, has admitted that Sancho’s behaviour is becoming a little tiresome.

“Jadon is not only an exceptional footballer who is noticeable on the pitch but now and then also outside of the pitch,” Zorc told SportBild and cited by the Daily Mail.

“Sometimes it’s not easy for us.”

The Daily Mail note Man United’s continued interest in the winger, who has already scored 17 goals and provided 17 assists from 29 Bundesliga matches this season.

Though it’s unclear at this stage if the Red Devils can afford Sancho, given his rumoured price of over €100m, it’s easy to understand why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might be interested in bringing him to Old Trafford.

A direct and quick wide man, he is at his most comfortable – and therefore most dangerous – when in a one-on-one with opposition defenders.

His ability to break at pace will benefit United’s current front line, including Marcus Rashford, Daniel James and Anthony Martial, who aren’t too shabby themselves when it comes to quickly getting forward.

It seems that if United are to be successful in their pursuit of the player, the one thing the Norwegian needs to have in the back of his mind is just how disruptive Sancho’s off-pitch antics will prove to be.