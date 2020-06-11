Spurs star Dele Alli suspended for Man United clash after offensive Coronavirus video

The English FA have announced that Dele Alli has been suspended for one match, as well as being fined £50,000 after posting a racist video in February which mocked an Asian man over the Coronavirus.

The FA add that the England international will have to complete and education course after breaching the football association’s E3 rule.

The statement adds that Dele denied that the said post broke the FA’s rules, but the investigation has found that the star’s behaviour constituted an ‘aggravated breach’.

Readers can click on the link at the top of this article to visit the FA’s page and read the independent Regulatory commission’s written reasons for their decision.

The insensitive video can be seen below:

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has apologised after appearing to mock an Asian man and making jokes about the #coronavirus outbreak. Watch more videos from Sky News here: https://t.co/6f9opBYTDj pic.twitter.com/iJXLOucTQw — SkyNews (@SkyNews) February 10, 2020

Dele’s suspension comes in with immediate effect, so the attacking midfielder will now miss Tottenham’s first game back next week, which is against rivals Manchester United.

The 24-year-old was struggling before Jose Mourinho took over Spurs, the Portuguese boss’ arrival has reignited Dele and the attacker’s performances have been much better over the last few months.

With Spurs only four points off United as they hope to make a late push for a Champions League spot this season, Dele’s suspension will be a major blow to the side.

It’s a shame that the attacking midfielder posted something so insensitive and racially offensive, some fans may even think that Dele has been lucky to only receive a one-match ban for his actions.

This was a particularly dangerous use of the platform that Dele has, especially considering that East Asian people may now be subjected to racism because of the fact that the Coronavirus started in China.