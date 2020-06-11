Video: Lionel Messi scores with beautiful lob during Barcelona training

In a training match for Barcelona yesterday, superstar Lionel Messi showed no signs of rust after a three-month layoff due to the Coronavirus pandemic, by scoring an absolute beauty.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner received the ball on the edge of the box and Messi showed his masterful skill by lobbing the ball into the back of the net with a wonderful first-time effort.

The goalkeeper attempted to track back and claw at the ball, but the efforts were hopeless as Messi’s strike flew into the top corner.

Take a look at the magnificent effort below:

More Stories / Latest News Mikel Arteta deployed Arsenal ace in new No.8 role during Brentford friendly Liverpool supporters will love this gesture from Mo Salah Ex-Man United ace thinks €35m-rated midfield target is ‘perfect’ for Red Devils

Barcelona return to action this weekend against relegation candidates Mallorca, Messi and Co. need the three points in order to boost their chances of winning the La Liga title this season.

Quique Setien’s side sit two points above rivals Real Madrid, meaning they haven’t really got any room to be slipping up at all – or Zinedine Zidane’s men have the chance to capitalise.