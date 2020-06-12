Arsenal transfer news: Gunners could raise £27m by selling injury prone star, Barcelona enquire about £20m-rated Arsenal target

It’s set to be a busy summer transfer window at the Emirates with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta looking to bolster his squad with new signings despite the club’s financial constraints due to the impact of the coronavirus.

According to a report in the Express, Serie A giants Inter Milan are preparing a £27m bid for Gunners full-back Hector Bellerin.

Bellerin has seen his time at the Emirates blighted by injury and the Spanish full-back managed to make only 17 appearances last season while making just 14 appearances this campaign before the Premier League was suspended due to the coronavirus.

Bellerin remains a popular figure at Arsenal, but the Gunners could cash in on the Spaniard by selling him to Inter and raise funds for their intended transfer business this summer rather than keeping him on their books given the player’s injury woes.

Elsewhere, according to Sport via Dutch publication Rijnmond, European giants Barcelona have enquired about the possibility of signing Feyenoord youngster Orkun Kokcu.

Kokcu, who is also an Arsenal target, has been linked heavily with a move to the Emirates this summer, according to the Express, however, it now looks as though Barcelona are also in the running to sign the 19-year-old attacking midfielder from Feyenoord.

The Turkish youngster has scored two goals and chipped in with four assists in 22 league appearances for Feyenoord this season and is currently contracted to the Dutch club until 2023.

According to the Evening Standard, Kokcu is valued at around £20m and the Gunners will have to act quickly if they are to beat Barcelona to the midfielder’s signature.