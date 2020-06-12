Towards the end of his managerial tenure at Arsenal Arsene Wenger split opinion as to his continuing suitability in the role, which ultimately meant that he was left with no other option than to leave.

Absence does often make the heart grow fonder of course, and after a period of reflection it appears that supporters of the North London outfit would like him to return.

A poor replacement in Unai Emery notwithstanding, it’s not in a managerial role that they appear to want him back for, but as chairman.

Chips Keswick, the current incumbent, is soon to leave the role, but Wenger has made it clear that he won’t be replacing him.

“The candidate says there is no candidate,” he said simply on the Keys & Gray show on beIN Sports and cited by the Daily Star.

Having recently joined FIFA as their head of global football development, the urbane Frenchman was hardly likely to head back to the Emirates Stadium just a couple of years after leaving.

Time will tell whether it’s a position he would consider taking up in the future.