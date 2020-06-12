Bad news for Liverpool as reported target is exempt from fire sale at Italian giants

It will be interesting to see if there’s some leniency shown with the Financial Fair Play rules this year, with clubs losing a large amount of their expected income to the coronavirus shutdown.

There are plenty of reports around which suggest teams need to sell players to balance the books this season, and Tuttosport have reported that Roma are the latest.

They state that Roma might need to raise around €60m this summer, and star midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo would be an obvious player to sell to raise that.

READ MORE: Great news for Liverpool as the FA dismiss complaint over fielding a weakened team in the FA Cup

Despite that, they go on to say that Roma want to keep hold of their star midfielder at all costs, although Liverpool are showing a lot of interest in him.

He suffered an awful injury earlier this year so it might not be the best time for Liverpool to spend a lot of money on him anyway, but it might be an interesting one to watch.

If time goes past and Roma don’t manage to sell anyone else or secure investment, then it could be worth testing their resolve with a bid later in the summer.