Chelsea could announce £53m Timo Werner move this weekend amid delay due to coronavirus

Chelsea could announce the signing of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig this weekend, according to a report in the Evening Standard.

The move has reportedly been slowed down due to the logistics of completing a medical with the coronavirus pandemic causing the delay because of COVID-19 related restrictions.

According to the report, the logistics of Werner’s medical have delayed Chelsea’s announcement of the Bundesliga star because the Stamford Bridge outfit’s club doctors cannot fly to Germany.

Chelsea’s club doctors would have to go through a 14-day quarantine upon their arrival back into the UK, should they fly to Germany and that issue has delayed the Blues announcing the signing of Werner from Leipzig.

However, according to the Daily Star, it has been reported that German FA doctors could be used by the Blues to complete Werner’s medical instead.

The Leipzig forward’s £53m release clause expires on Monday, according to the report, however, he has reportedly already agreed on personal terms with the Blues.

The Daily Star state that the German forward has a £200,000-a-week contract on the table at Stamford Bridge which he is to sign and should the issues surrounding his medical be resolved, Chelsea could make their official announcement of signing Werner this weekend.