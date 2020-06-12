Chelsea look set to be busy in this summer’s transfer window with Blues boss Frank Lampard making moves for several players in what is his first summer transfer window as manager after the club’s transfer ban last summer.

According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea could announce the signing of Timo Werner this weekend.

Chelsea’s announcement of Werner has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic with COVID-19 restrictions preventing the Stamford Bridge outfit’s doctors from travelling to Germany to conduct the player’s medical.

However, according to the Daily Star, the Blues are to use German FA doctors to complete Werner’s medical instead and are set to officially announce signing him this weekend.

Elsewhere, Serie A outfit Atalanta are to sign Chelsea midfielder Mario Pasalic on a permanent deal.

That’s according to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano who states that Atalanta sporting director Giovanni Sartori plans to trigger the €15m purchase option in Pasalic’s current loan deal.

Atalanta sport director Giovanni Sartori just confirmed to @SkySport: “We’re going to buy Mario Pasalic on a permanent deal from Chelsea. We want to use the buy option”. €15M to Chelsea soon. #CFC ? https://t.co/iiNQ3NBdlr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2020

The 25-year-old Pasalic has spent the last two seasons on loan at Atalanta and has scored seven goals and made seven assists in 32 appearances across all competitions for the Serie A outfit this season.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are reportedly keeping an eye out on Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante, according to a report in Spanish media outlet AS.

The AS report states that the Blues will have to sell some of their players such as Kante, given their busy summer transfer window where they have spent on players such as Hakim Ziyech, the incoming Timo Werner and possibly Leverkusen star Kai Havertz and Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell.

However, whether or not the Blues sell Kante remains to be seen with the midfielder currently an integral part of Frank Lampard’s squad.