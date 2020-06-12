Fresh hope for Barcelona over Pjanic as potential swap deal takes a new twist

A swap deal can only happen if both players agree to the move, and that could be a major problem for a lot of clubs this summer.

Barcelona desperately need to freshen up their team but it sounds like money might be scarce, so swap transfers might be their only hope.

The Independent has reported on the latest with Barca’s attempt to sign Miralem Pjanic from Juventus, and it sounds like the deal might not be dead in the water.

It looked like it was a couple of weeks ago, when this report from Spain said the summer soap opera was over, that Arthur had rejected the chance to go to Juventus and that was that:

Arthur comunica a la Juventus un NO definitivo a salir del Barcelona. El lunes se reunió con Abidal y Planas del Barcelona para confirmar que seguirá en el Barcelona la temporada que viene. Se acabó un culebrón de verano. Arthur será azulgrana en la 2020/2021 — Alfredo Martínez (@Alfremartinezz) May 27, 2020

Only it seems that might have been a tad hasty, with The Independent now claiming that Arthur could still be persuaded to make the move to Italy.

It’s not clear what’s prompted this change of heart – it might be that Juve have been persistent with their efforts to sign him, or he might have thought about things and realised it could be a wise career move.

Either way, it sounds like this deal could finally happen, although nothing has been agreed at this point.