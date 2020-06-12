Full details as Man United suffer mixed fortunes vs West Brom

In the lead up to the restart of the 2019/20 Premier League season, some clubs are taking the opportunity to get their players sharp and fit again by introducing competitive friendlies.

On Friday afternoon, Manchester United played two games behind closed doors at Old Trafford against West Bromwich Albion, losing the first 2-1 and winning the other 3-1.

Bruno Fernandes was on target from the spot in the opener according to the Daily Star, who also noted that the Portuguese was stationed alongside Paul Pogba in a strong central midfield.

In the second of the two games, Andreas Pereira grabbed a brace whilst Tahith Chong added the third, per the Daily Star.

Some of United’s players turned out in both matches, though the difference in performances arguably offered Ole Gunnar Solskjaer no clues as to who he should start with in their opening Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur.

More Stories / Latest News ‘Haaland will go to Liverpool sooner than Man United’ – Jan Aage Fjortoft deals a blow to the Red Devils Barcelona Director reveals why they have no intention of selling star to Man United this summer Liverpool outcast insists he wants to stay and feels he can force an unlikely recall to the first team

The Daily Star note the squad for the earlier game included:

Nathan Bishop, Sergio Romero, Diogo Dalot, Teden Mengi, Axel Tuanzebe, Eric Bailly, Brandon Williams, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Angel Gomes, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Nemanja Matic, Daniel James, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

David De Gea, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Jesse Lingard, Tahith Chong, James Garner and Odion Ighalo all took part in the second match.