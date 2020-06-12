If Erling Haaland is going to move anywhere in future, then it appears that Liverpool are much more likely than Manchester United to acquire his services.

So says pundit, Jan Aage Fjortoft, a former team-mate of the youngster’s father, Alf Inge Haaland.

The 19-year-old has been in sensational form for the best part of a year now, firstly for Red Bull Salzburg and then Borussia Dortmund, and his rapid rise has alerted all of the top teams in Europe.

Fjortoft dealt a hammer blow to the Red Devils’ potential hopes of signing the centre-forward at any point in the future, however.

“Haaland will go to Liverpool sooner than Manchester (United), because when he talks about United, he means Leeds United,” Fjortoft was quoted as saying in Sport, Leeds being the youngster’s place of birth.

“I think he will end up in England at some point, but he is 19 years old and we will have to wait to see how he is doing, because now he is in the ideal place to continue growing.”

Having only just signed for the Bundesliga outfit, it’s difficult to see why he would want to move on again so soon, but if any club is willing to pay his £63m release clause, noted by talkSPORT, then there’s little Dortmund could do about it and it would then be a matter for the player himself.

If Fjortoft is correct in his assumptions, then Anfield may well be his future destination, where he would link up with former Dortmund manager, Jurgen Klopp.